Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
WLOS.com
Asheville restaurants team up to fundraise for deeply affordable housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville restaurants are banding together this holiday season with a mission: to raise money for a deeply affordable housing development and increase awareness about the local housing crisis. Participating restaurants will choose an individual item, or a category of items, from their menu to feature...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
WLOS.com
Crews work to restore power across the region as homeowners survey damages so far
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — High winds caused major problems in Buncombe County Friday morning with power outages and downed trees. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 1,944 Duke Energy customers are without power. In northern Buncombe County, News 13 crews spoke with a homeowner who woke to find a...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
WLOS.com
Ministries on front lines to help homeless in extreme cold; donations being accepted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Asheville's homeless population, braving the elements can be a matter of life and death, especially in the current arctic blast causing hypothermic conditions. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, along with the Asheville Homeless Coalition, are on the front line of an effort to distribute hats,...
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum
We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
WLOS.com
Madison County becomes small winter wonderland as temperatures plummet to single digits
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For much of western NC, wind and plummeting temperatures has been the story Friday, Dec. 23. Some parts did see snow, too, like in Madison County. News 13 crews visited the N.C. welcome center located about five miles from the Tennessee border, where temperatures...
WLOS.com
Local churches prepare for one of busiest weekends of year, offer Christmas Eve services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Churches across the nation are preparing for one of their busiest Sundays of the year, with many starting with early services -- on Christmas Eve. The Cathedral of All Souls, an Episcopal church in Asheville, held three Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. The...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Food ministry serves up meal, visits with Santa and gifts in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food ministry served up a Christmas dinner to anyone in need of a warm meal Thursday in Spruce Pine. It dished up a full menu of favorites, including turkey, ham and mac and cheese. Children got to visit with Santa,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
WLOS.com
NCDOT preps for black ice & winter weather, asks drivers to limit travel over holiday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were already preparing for winter weather Thursday, Dec. 22, heading into the holiday weekend with temperatures dropping and moisture on the roads likely giving way to black ice. The NCDOT told News 13 Thursday that it's looking as...
WLOS.com
Celebration held for lighting on the fourth night of Hanukkah
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A special moment was held Wednesday night at the Asheville Jewish Community Center for the candle lighting on the fourth night of Hanukkah. Each night, the community adds a little more light to the darkness. Organizers say the event was an opportunity to bring the...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
Smoky Mountain News
Two months after Lambert Wilson’s death, officials remain silent
Update: Shortly after press time Dec. 20, the Jackson County Clerk of Court released an order sealing the 911 records for an additional 30 days. The order was filed at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20, 31 hours after the previous sealing order had lifted and The Smoky Mountain News had submitted a renewed request to obtain them. The order, which this time was released as a public document, places both the 911 records and the state’s petition to seal them under seal.
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
