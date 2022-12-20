Read full article on original website
Wiregrass Gives Back submission form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
One Dothan church prepares for arctic blast
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Freezing weather is less than 48 hours away and wind chills will be deep into the single digits. On Wednesday, authorities are warning people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless, and anyone without warm shelter. First Baptist Church in Dothan is opening...
Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
Lifted Higher Ministries work to “Go Above and Beyond” for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brandee Lukas, founder and director of Lifted Higher Ministries, joined News 4 Live at Lunch on December 22 to talk about her non profit that offers several programs here in the Wiregrass, with a mission to work to “Go Above and Beyond.”. Q: WHAT EXACTLY...
Dothan Nurseries shares how to keep plants safe in cold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass could experience freezing temperatures this holiday season. With that, it’s important to take the correct precautions to keep your plants safe. John David Boone owner of Dothan Nurseries, said that many people under-water their plants when it gets cold. To prevent them from drying...
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
Paranormal investigation team films in City of Progress
Chipley defeated Geneva County to move onto the Holiday Explosion championship. Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Officers arrived at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 and found that a man had been fatally injured while working on a piece of machinery. Meteorologist Zach...
Coffee County missing person alert cancelled
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued to assist the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in locating 72-year-old Michael Otecia Matthews was cancelled just after midnight on Friday morning. No additional information is available at this time. ORIGINAL. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee...
Extreme cold, Wiregrass cities on alert
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Extreme cold temperatures are expected later this week and into the weekend. City leaders are encouraging residents to prepare for the wintry weather. A hard freeze watch is in effect for a majority of the Wiregrass for Friday morning, as well as Friday night through Sunday morning.
Industrial accident leaves one dead in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On December 21, 2022 the Troy Police Department responded to a report of an industrial accident. Officers arrived at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 and found that a man had been fatally injured while working on a piece of machinery. The victim was identified as...
Follow Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa and his elves have been hard at work prepping for Christmas!. As he packs up his sleigh and takes to the skies this weekend, the U.S Airforce stays on the lookout to track when Santa is coming into town. While you set out your cookies...
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Marianna woman spreads love across Northwest Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people are able to eat this holiday season thanks to a Marianna businesswoman. Pamela Shack is the owner of Kaboodles Boutique on Orange Street. But every third Wednesday of the month she’s at Madison Street Park giving away whatever it is she has. A partnership with Farm Share Food […]
Prepare now for dangerous cold coming to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Just in time for Christmas weekend, some of the coldest temperatures in recent years will impact the Wiregrass starting Thursday night. An arctic front with air originating in northern Canada will reach the Gulf Coast Friday morning, setting the stage for a very cold end to December. Your weather team is declaring Friday and Saturday a 4Warn Weather Day to account for these conditions.
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
4WARN Weather Day issued for Friday, December 23 into Saturday, December 24
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into Saturday, December 24. Very cold air is moving its way into the Wiregrass, with the cold front expected to push through during the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures that afternoon in most spots will not make it above freezing.
