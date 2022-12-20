Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
A few hundred Eversource customers in Ridgefield remain without power this afternoon, shout out to John Frey for keeping residents informed!
At 1:45 p.m. today, Saturday, December 24, Eversource CT said, "We expect to substantially complete restoration from the holiday storm at 4 p.m. today. Substantial completion means that at least 99% of affected customers are in service in all communities. Here in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 3.32% of the town (or...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross helps Danbury family after fire on Wildman Street
The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult after a fire yesterday on Wildman Street, Danbury. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Cheryl Engels, Ralph Stein, Sharon Cuartero and Tim Rodgers. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope...
hamlethub.com
Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec, Three Eversource Crew in Town, No Restoration Schedule Yet
Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road is open tonight until 10 p.m. as a warming center. Residents who need an additional warming center beyond 10 p.m. should call the Ridgefield Police Department’s non-emergency line: 203-438-6531. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Violence
Stamford Police Officer Louis Gonzalez was arrested today on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident on December 17, 2022. Officer Gonzalez was charged with Assault in the 3rd degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to appear in court today in Stamford. Officer Gonzalez has been with the Stamford Police Department since April of 2021. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an administrative inquiry by the department’s internal affairs division.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Grow Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Grow Wellness!
hamlethub.com
15% of Ridgefield is without power, restoration efforts slowed
After an evening of high winds and rain, currently, 15% of Ridgefield (approximately 1700 meters) is without power. You can view town-by-town outage numbers on the Eversource website here. This afternoon, via an Everbridge message, First Selectman Rudy Marconi provided a storm restoration update. Please read below:. Due to the...
hamlethub.com
Fierce wind rips through Ridgefield, leaving many in the dark
1658 Eversource customers in Ridgefield are without power this morning after fierce winds blew threw our area last night. To view the power outage report via Eversource, click here. Here's the last weather report for the holiday weekend via National Weather Service:. Today. Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then...
hamlethub.com
For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
hamlethub.com
KTM&HC is open throughout the holiday break, so grab your friends and family and come take a tour!
Planning on having guests over the next week or two? Taking some much-needed time off? Sounds like the perfect time to visit Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center! We’re open for tours and exhibits Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24, as well as Thursday, December 29 through Saturday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
hamlethub.com
Calling Last Minute Shoppers! Gift Cards Available Online at Whip Salon Ridgefield!
Send the gift of glam this holiday season with a gift card from Ridgefield's top-rated salon. Whip Salon is known for its trendy and friendly stylists, stunning ambiance and its devotion to client satisfaction. The salon offers haircuts, color, styling, waxing lashes and more!. Learn more at whipsalon.com. Send an...
hamlethub.com
Dolan Business Analytics Program Takes Gold for Best Online Program
Fairfield, CT - New approaches to teaching and learning were celebrated last week during the 2022 Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards. The awards are open to ed tech companies, universities, schools, and educational non-profits worldwide. This year’s 18 award categories were designed to offer global higher education a platform through which outstanding pedagogical innovation can be identified and rewarded, and attracted applicants from 70 nations.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School hockey goalie blows up TikTok after singing The National Anthem without a mic
Ridgefield High School hockey player, sophomore Ashley Collins (aka Singing Goalie) is blowing up TikTok after a video of her singing The National Anthem without a mic went viral. Collins, who has 65.1K followers on TikTok with the handle @AshleyJoMusic, began singing the National Anthem with a microphone in hand...
Comments / 0