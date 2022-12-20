Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
WTRF
WVU hoops game vs. Texas sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is a sellout. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game and previously sold-out Kansas game, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
WTRF
Johnson, West Virginia hold off Stony Brook 75-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kedrian Johnson scored 18 points and West Virginia turned back persistent Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. The Mountaineers (10-2) only led 28-24 at the half and after building a 19-point lead in the second half the Seawolves (4-9) got within nine with more than 2 1/2 minutes to go.
WTRF
Another festive episode of The Bob Huggins Show airs this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The holidays are here, and Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you a festive episode of The Bob Huggins Show this weekend. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi are back to make your spirits bright as WVU gets ready to open up Big 12 play. Anjelica...
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
WTRF
Texas natives light up the Ohio Valley with the Wheeling Island Christmas House
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun. Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas. Within weeks, they...
WTRF
Wheeling prepping for winter weather
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WTRF
From the salon to set: Cloud 9 Salon owner shows on-camera styling skills in new Christmas movie
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – A blanket, the warmth of a fireplace, and hot chocolate – all while being cozy on the couch watching a Christmas movie with loved ones. That feeling of wanting to jump right into the screen was taken a step further for local Cloud 9 Salon owner Bridgette Hardy and her son Shawn, who is a filmmaker.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
WTRF
PennDOT reduces speed limits on Interstates due to winter storm
PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — Due to worsening road conditions in Pennsylvania, the PennDOT has temporarily reduced speed limits on several major roads, according to a report by WPXI. Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties have Interstates that are affected. Reduces speeds will be set to 45 miles per...
WTRF
Wheeling: portion of Third Street closed
WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to hazardous conditions, a portion of Third Street between Kenney and Main streets is closed until further notice.
WTRF
Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WTRF
New Martinsville Police say downtown may be without power due to accident
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident. They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.
WTRF
Wheeling Police Department and the United Way distribute toys to local children
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department along with representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley were hard at work this morning. They were busy delivering hundreds of toys to children, who’s holiday may be less than ideal. The toys were originally...
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
WTRF
Homeless woman was scooped up by city front loader equipment in cleanup
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Work crews providing assistance to people being asked to leave a homeless encampment in Pittsburgh’s North Side, didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still taking up residence in a tent when they began to it clear out, according to a report by WPXI.
WTRF
Brooke County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints of fraudulent schemes occurring within the county. County residents have received phone calls from individuals calling from this number: 304-527-1430. These individuals are claiming to be Brooke County deputies. They are stating that people...
