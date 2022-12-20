ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU holds off Stony Brook to end 2022 non-conference slate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Mountaineers got it done. West Virginia (10-2) closed its final home game of 2022 with a win, topping Stony Brook (4-9) 75-64. Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson combined to score 33 points for WVU in a game that was far from a sure victory for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hoops game vs. Texas sold out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Texas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is a sellout. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game and previously sold-out Kansas game, are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Johnson, West Virginia hold off Stony Brook 75-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kedrian Johnson scored 18 points and West Virginia turned back persistent Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday night. The Mountaineers (10-2) only led 28-24 at the half and after building a 19-point lead in the second half the Seawolves (4-9) got within nine with more than 2 1/2 minutes to go.
STONY BROOK, NY
WTRF

$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wheeling prepping for winter weather

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The entire Ohio Valley is prepping for the winter weather that is heading our way tomorrow. The city of Wheeling has over 200 tons of salt on hand ready to treat the roadways. City officials say their main concern with this storm is the wet weather that...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

PennDOT reduces speed limits on Interstates due to winter storm

PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) — Due to worsening road conditions in Pennsylvania, the PennDOT has temporarily reduced speed limits on several major roads, according to a report by WPXI. Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties have Interstates that are affected. Reduces speeds will be set to 45 miles per...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Brooke County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints of fraudulent schemes occurring within the county. County residents have received phone calls from individuals calling from this number: 304-527-1430. These individuals are claiming to be Brooke County deputies. They are stating that people...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

