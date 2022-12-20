ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street

22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD

