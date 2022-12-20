ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for extreme cold temps

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday for extremely cold temperatures in North Carolina.

This comes as the possibility of icy conditions in the state’s western portion and below-average temperatures are expected.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures, North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” said Governor Cooper.

The temperatures are expected to move into N.C. Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.

