Topeka, KS

Salina Post

Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th. The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her. The document charges McBride with aggravated...
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen accused of interference with law enforcement

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen a second time in just over a month for alleged failure to appear in court. On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Irving A. Boldridge of Atchison in the 100 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One dead in fire at Topeka homeless camp

Editor’s Note: A fire spokesman initially reported the sex of the victim, but later said the information had not been confirmed. The story has been edited. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire investigators from the city and state are investigating a deadly fire at a homeless camp along the Kansas River levee in Topeka. A Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents

--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS

