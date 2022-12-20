Read full article on original website
Bru McCoy discusses returning to Tennessee next season
Tennessee redshirt junior wide receiver Bru McCoy will return in 2023. McCoy and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise...
Matthews Jr. sidelined for second-straight game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will miss Thursday evening’s non-conference contest against Stony Brook, according to a release from the program. This marks the second-straight game that Matthews will sit out due to injury. Matthews was sidelined ahead of West Virginia’s win over Buffalo...
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day
Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
CLEVELAND (AP)Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Cleveland or the Browns. Turns out, the feeling was mutual. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
Raiders-Steelers will be bittersweet after Harris’ death
PITTSBURGH (AP)December. Cold. High(-ish) stakes. In some ways, it’s the same as it ever was for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet what was supposed to be a celebration of one of the iconic plays in NFL history and the man who authored it will be bittersweet on Saturday night when the Steelers (6-8) host the Raiders (6-8).
