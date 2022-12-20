Read full article on original website
Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes
NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said.
NFL Network cuts Steelers' Franco Harris tribute to commercial, fans react in disgust
Fans didn't like that NFL Network cut to commercial during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Franco Harris tribute on Sunday night, and voiced their frustrations on social media.
Matthews Jr. sidelined for second-straight game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will miss Thursday evening’s non-conference contest against Stony Brook, according to a release from the program. This marks the second-straight game that Matthews will sit out due to injury. Matthews was sidelined ahead of West Virginia’s win over Buffalo...
How to watch WVU’s stars on Christmas Day
Cold weather, egg nog, cookies, family and NBA basketball — just some of the things that make Christmas stand out on the calendar. The Association is scheduled to have its usual full slate of games on Sunday, but this time around, there will be plenty of West Virginia representation on the hardwood. So grab your hot cocoa, put on your sweater and find your spot on the couch to watch these former Mountaineers compete on the national stage!
Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978. But while...
Studs and Duds: Lions' Defense Not Physically Ready to Play
Detroit Lions were dominated by the Carolina Panthers.
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
