Why Joanna Gaines Bakes the Same Treat Every Year on Christmas Morning: ‘It’s Rare for Me to Get Excited About a New Holiday Recipe’

By Sheiresa Ngo
 4 days ago

Joanna Gaines is known not only for her design skills but also for her skills in the kitchen. The Fixer Upper star spoke about some of her Christmas traditions. She says one thing she enjoys is baking the same treat every year on Christmas morning. Here’s why she does this and what she bakes every year.

Why Joanna Gaines bakes the same treat every year on Christmas morning

Chip and Joanna Gaines |  Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What tasty treat does Gaines bake every year on Christmas morning and why? The mother of five shares her holiday ritual in her column for Magnolia Journal. Gaines reveals she bakes fresh cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.

Gaines says she bakes the same treat every year because she’s not interested in creating new traditions or looking for the latest holiday recipes. She gets comfort and joy from following the same traditions each year.

“It’s rare for me to get excited about a new holiday recipe or trendy ideas for decorating the tree,” says Gaines. “I’m not looking for ways to reinvent the season. Instead, all I want is to gather the same ingredients for the same beloved cinnamon rolls that I’ve baked on Christmas morning for as long as I can remember.”

Joanna Gaines’ son Crew loves to cook with her

Gaines isn’t alone when she whips up her delicious meals. Her youngest child, Crew, often joins her in the kitchen and helps her prepare a dish. She posted a video on Instagram of her and Crew cooking together.

In the video, Crew dips a small spoon into a pot of sauce and tastes it to see if it’s ready. He also helps prepare the ground meat and count the bay leaves before adding them to the sauce. “My little sous chef,” writes Gaines on her Instagram post.

Gaines makes sure her children have a part in the meal-planning process . She says she allows them to contribute to each dish. “I also make them a big part of the meal-planning process,” Gaines tells People . “Sunday nights I let each of them pick a recipe for the week. Everyone gets a say. I feel like that’s how you set up a win.”

Joanna Gaines’ Christmas traditions

Gaines and her family follow Christmas traditions they have been practicing for years. One thing they like to do is start decorating early. In her magazine column, she says she and her family are first in line each year to purchase a tree from the local Christmas tree farm.

The Gaines family gets ready for Christmas before the fall season is over. “While others have yet to clear away their pumpkins, our household has entered a full-blown holiday mindset,” says Joanna in her column. “In early November, you have your pick of trees, and we tend to opt for the most ridiculously large and fragrant one we can find.”

Another tradition the family follows is using the same Christmas tree ornaments and decorations every year. She says using the same ornaments and decorations reminds her of the good times she shared with her family. Gaines and her family also do a countdown to mark the number of days they have left until Christmas.

