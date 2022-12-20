My sons wanted to choose their own Christmas tree this year, and not from a lot in town. They wanted to visit a farm, pick their tree, and chop it down. Before moving here, I thought most Christmas trees were grown in the western part of the United States. Imagine my surprise to discover that North Carolina is number two in Christmas tree production. Our farmers grow over 16 million trees. And one of those was perfect for us.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO