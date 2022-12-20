Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe County reaches agreement on redrawing Legislature districts
Monroe County leaders have reached agreement on how to redraw the Legislature’s districts, bringing a likely end to a protracted and divisive process that’s spanned more than a year. The plan provides for six districts in which a majority of residents are Black. Throughout the process, the central...
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
RCSD names interim leader Carmine Peluso as the district's next superintendent
The Rochester City School District has a new superintendent, and it’s a familiar name. The Board of Education met Thursday evening and voted to name the current interim superintendent, Carmine Peluso, to become the district’s next superintendent. Peluso was named to take that job on an interim basis...
