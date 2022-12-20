ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Monroe County reaches agreement on redrawing Legislature districts

Monroe County leaders have reached agreement on how to redraw the Legislature’s districts, bringing a likely end to a protracted and divisive process that’s spanned more than a year. The plan provides for six districts in which a majority of residents are Black. Throughout the process, the central...
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
ROCHESTER, NY

