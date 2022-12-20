Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen
Mike Tindall says Royal Christmas will be 'very different' without late Queen. Mike Tindall admitted he's "looking forward" to Christmas, despite it being the first without the late Queen.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles’ security ‘under review over fears he may be targeted at Christmas Day walkabout’
King Charles’ security ‘under review over fears he may be targeted at Christmas Day walkabout’. King Charles’ security is reportedly under review over fears he may be targeted by protestors at his Christmas Day walkabout.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth. King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother.
Corydon Times-Republican
King Charles' Trooping the Colour set for June 2023
King Charles' Trooping the Colour set for June 2023. King Charles will experience his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as sovereign next June.
Corydon Times-Republican
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift. Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present.
Comments / 0