Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wbrc.com
Warming stations open ahead of cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options. Adamsville. Adamsville Storm Shelter at 421 Spring Street Adamsville, AL. Anniston. The Bridge at Anniston First...
wbrc.com
Town Village retirees knit hundreds of hats for homeless seeking shelter from the cold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season is all about giving. Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is one thing, but what about a complete stranger? Someone you’ve never met, and just needs your help. That is exactly what some residents at Town Village in Vestavia Hills...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
wbrc.com
One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend. Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two...
wbrc.com
Last minute shopping impacting local retailers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past week there seemed to be an increase in shoppers checking items off their last-minute shopping lists. With Christmas just around the corner and the chilly temperatures this week, one local business I spoke with started preparing for the increase in customers weeks ago. The...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. opening first warming shelter ahead of cold weekend; donations needed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, Chilton County Sheriff’s Department is opening their doors for anyone in need. The county is opening a warming shelter for the first time ever to help those with unreliable sources of heat. County Sheriff John Shearon said when...
wbrc.com
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up. The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away....
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
wbrc.com
Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire gas company is asking customers to reduce their energy use to ease stress on Spire’s system during the next few days of bitterly cold weather. Spire stresses that customers can conserve energy and manage their bills by taking the following steps:. Turn thermostats down...
wbrc.com
BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on 1st St. West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of 1st Street West on Dec. 22 around 12:30 p.m. Firemen say when they arrived, fire was coming out of the first floor window. A woman jumped from the second floor window...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Recovery Center partners with Prescott House to give kids comfort that will last all year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season there are many organizations you can give to it can be hard to decide which one to help out. Two centers are joining forces this holiday season to bring peace to children going through difficult situations. Birmingham Recovery Center (BRC) is doing a drive for Prescott House, a child advocacy center.
wbrc.com
On Your Side: How to dress warm for the Arctic blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us will choose to stay inside when this arctic blast hits in a couple of days, but some may not have that luxury. If you have to be out, what should you wear to keep yourself warm?. You may want to check your...
wbrc.com
Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -- Freezing temperatures are going to be keeping HVAC (Heating, Venting & Cooling) units working overtime the next few days and you need to be prepared if your outside unit freezes. Kerry Adkins, the president of OnTime Service, says when temperatures drop to below freezing, many HVAC...
Comments / 0