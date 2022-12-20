Read full article on original website
Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans
Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
One Vikings Acquisition Made List of Top 5 Offseason Moves
The Vikings’ defense was the clear Achilles heel of the team in 2020 and 2021, and the newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to bring in some playmakers. That problem was acknowledged in the front office, and the Vikings made the requisite moves and signed some playmakers. Patrick...
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
The Folks Picking the Giants over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Week 16. The Giants toppled the Washington Commanders in Week 15, 20-12, granting New York a rather favorable path to the playoffs. The Vikings stunningly erased a 33-point lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.
Questions Answered: Pro Bowl Snubs, Comeback Hangover, Statement Win
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 22nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
The View from VT: Pro Bowl Snubs, Waiving a Former Starter, & Forgotten North
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run
It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
7 Big Storylines for Giants at Vikings
This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Don’t Let Dreams of Vikings Homefield Advantage Die Just Yet
Believe it or not, the 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end. Teams are jockeying for playoff seeding, with teams dropping out of “the hunt” by the week now. There are still several teams fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It seems all but inevitable that the Philadelphia Eagles will secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage.
A Look at the Giants in Week 16
This is Episode 183 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode looks back at the Vikings Week 15 comeback and peeks at the Giants this weekend. Particularly, the Giants defense, the Vikings lifelessness during the 1st Half last weekend, and Pro Bowl voting are...
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Week 16 Brings a Battle of This Year’s Best First-Year Head Coaches
Saturday’s game against the New York Giants probably had a bit more luster early on in the year. Starting out 6-1, first year head coach Brian Daboll had his team rolling. They have gone just 2-4-1 since, but still, Week 16 brings a battle of this year’s best first-year head coaches as the Giants face off with Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings announce special guest to sound Gjallarhorn at Saturday's game
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. Since the Vikings are at home, they’ll continue a tradition of sounding the Gjallarhorn, something that they’ve started since the opening of US Bank Stadium in 2016. This Saturday, Minnesota...
Another Week, Another Vikings Opponent with a Star RB
If the Minnesota Vikings dodged a bullet with Jonathan Taylor exiting the game Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts, they shouldn’t be banking on it happening two weeks in a row. With the New York Giants coming to town, we see another Vikings opponent with a star RB as Saquon Barkley looks back to his former self and will need to be contained.
Are We on the Verge of Seeing a Great Vikings Defense to Close 2022?
As I write this, we have had five days to recover from the bouts of high blood pressure, heart palpitations, hyperventilation, hypertension, hyperpanic and hyper-elation that we lived through last Saturday in watching our Minnesota Vikings make their historic 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Part of this had to do with their defensive performance, so are we finally in the early stages of seeing a great Vikings defense?
Week 16 Vikings Inactives: Cam Dantzler Is Out, Rookie CB to Make NFL Debut
On the Minnesota Vikings final injury report of the week, the team listed both LB Eric Kendricks and CB Cam Dantzler as questionable for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the New York Giants. Now, it appears that Kendricks will suit up for the game, but the Week 16 Vikings inactives list states that Dantzler is officially out for Christmas Eve. Here is the full list:
Indy Cuts Former Vikings Starter after Outstanding Revenge Game in Week 15
If there can be a standout player for a team that blew a 33-0 lead, it was former Vikings starter Ifeadi Odenigbo. The defensive end joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season, and in Week 15, he had about as outstanding a revenge game as he could have hoped.
