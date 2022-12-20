It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO