ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Has a Message for Vikings Fans

Recently, Justin Jefferson sent a message to Vikings fans. As many people will know by now, the team is going to host the New York Giants today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team is looking to create a “Winter Whiteout” among the fans; the players will be wearing all white uniforms, as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Folks Picking the Giants over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Week 16. The Giants toppled the Washington Commanders in Week 15, 20-12, granting New York a rather favorable path to the playoffs. The Vikings stunningly erased a 33-point lead to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run

It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
purplePTSD.com

7 Big Storylines for Giants at Vikings

This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Don’t Let Dreams of Vikings Homefield Advantage Die Just Yet

Believe it or not, the 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end. Teams are jockeying for playoff seeding, with teams dropping out of “the hunt” by the week now. There are still several teams fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. It seems all but inevitable that the Philadelphia Eagles will secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and homefield advantage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Look at the Giants in Week 16

This is Episode 183 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode looks back at the Vikings Week 15 comeback and peeks at the Giants this weekend. Particularly, the Giants defense, the Vikings lifelessness during the 1st Half last weekend, and Pro Bowl voting are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Another Week, Another Vikings Opponent with a Star RB

If the Minnesota Vikings dodged a bullet with Jonathan Taylor exiting the game Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts, they shouldn’t be banking on it happening two weeks in a row. With the New York Giants coming to town, we see another Vikings opponent with a star RB as Saquon Barkley looks back to his former self and will need to be contained.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Are We on the Verge of Seeing a Great Vikings Defense to Close 2022?

As I write this, we have had five days to recover from the bouts of high blood pressure, heart palpitations, hyperventilation, hypertension, hyperpanic and hyper-elation that we lived through last Saturday in watching our Minnesota Vikings make their historic 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Part of this had to do with their defensive performance, so are we finally in the early stages of seeing a great Vikings defense?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 16 Vikings Inactives: Cam Dantzler Is Out, Rookie CB to Make NFL Debut

On the Minnesota Vikings final injury report of the week, the team listed both LB Eric Kendricks and CB Cam Dantzler as questionable for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the New York Giants. Now, it appears that Kendricks will suit up for the game, but the Week 16 Vikings inactives list states that Dantzler is officially out for Christmas Eve. Here is the full list:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy