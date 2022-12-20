Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year. The DJ, who took his life on December 13 aged 40, was said by Deadline to have had the shows in the pipeline as a collaboration with his 34-year-old wife of nine years Allison Holker.
‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity
Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018, before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed she is feeling “so much better”.She also detailed how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try and work out the nature of her condition, until she...
‘Prancer’ Star Recalls What Worried Producers During Filming – ‘There Were so Many Things We Were Afraid of’ [Exclusive]
'Prancer' star Rebecca Harrell Tickell said producers faced a few big challenges that stemmed from working with children and animals. But also, one big factor that had no control over too.
Black Hills Pioneer
Charmaine Bingwa spoke with American accent for seven months to lose Aussie twang
Charmaine Bingwa spent seven months speaking with an American accent in a bid to lose her Australian twang for work. The 37-year-old ‘Emancipation’ actress has revealed she was determined to perfect her speaking voice for US roles after moving to Los Angeles in 2018 so she adopted the accent permanently and didn’t even revert back to her native Aussie brogue when her mother called from Down Under.
Black Hills Pioneer
John Cleese turned down chance to write ABBA musical
ABBA star Benny Andersson says John Cleese turned down the chance to write a book and musical with the pop group. The 76-year-old singer and his songwriting partner Bjorn Ulvaeus met Cleese whilst on a trip to Barbados in the late 1970s and approached him about collaborating on a stage show based around New Year's Eve celebrations.
Black Hills Pioneer
Daniel Craig prepares well for Knives Out monologues
Daniel Craig puts a lot of effort into his 'Knives Out' monologues. The 54-year-old actor reprises his role as sleuth Benoit Blanc in the sequel 'Glass Onion' and revealed that he puts a lot of preparation into the lengthy speeches where he explains how he has solved the murder mystery.
Black Hills Pioneer
King Charles brings back music tradition loved by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles seems set to wake every day to the strains of a bagpiper beloved by his late mother. There has been a piper to Britain’s monarch as part of a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, with their job to play for 15 minutes daily at 9am outside the royal’s window.
Black Hills Pioneer
Top 10 best romantic Christmas comedies of all time
There's something endearing about the twinkling lights and enchanting sounds of Christmas music that make the holidays seem like a fairy tale. However, there's nothing like a good movie to get you into the Christmas spirit. So curl up on the sofa and let yourself be swept away by these festive romantic comedies...
Comments / 0