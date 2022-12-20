Read full article on original website
Middle Tennessee residents should take these steps to prevent frozen pipes this week
As extremely cold temperatures make their way to Middle Tennessee, Metro Water Services said they're anticipating pipe and water main breaks and have already deployed additional crews ready to respond.
Man dies kayaking at Great Smoky Mountains beauty spot
The 61-year-old went underwater at the Sinks, and was reported missing after he failed to resurface
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10:40 p.m., 21 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 17,039 total customer outages across […]
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
WSMV
Plumbers warn cold blast could crack, burst pipes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arctic blast forecasted to hit Middle Tennessee this week could be costly for homeowners, with plumbers warning the intense chill is capable of damaging pipes. Parthenon Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling tells WSMV there are things you can do to repair, like covering or insulating any...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather
As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Tennessee
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional Tennessee favorite.
The chill is on! Dangerously cold wind chills headed to Middle Tennessee
As we head toward Christmas weekend, arctic air is expected to invade the Mid-South. High temperatures by Friday will only be in the teens and lower 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits!
southgatv.com
BeTheGiftGeorgia: New Organ & Tissue Donation Campaign
ATLANTA, GA. – By participating in #BeTheGiftGeorgia this holiday season, all Georgians have the potential to be the gift that no one exchanges. This is Georgia’s LifeLink campaign launched today to increase registration for organ, eye and tissue donations statewide. It’s fast, it’s fun, it’s free! Lifelink in...
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
wvlt.tv
Amber Alert issued for Tennessee 1-year-old
Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a few WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to a cold front bringing us bitter-cold air just in time for Christmas!. Your headlines from 12/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Amber Alert issued, Beer board holds hearing on Neyland stadium beer, DOJ charges two East TN men.
