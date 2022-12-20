ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10:40 p.m., 21 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 17,039 total customer outages across […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Plumbers warn cold blast could crack, burst pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arctic blast forecasted to hit Middle Tennessee this week could be costly for homeowners, with plumbers warning the intense chill is capable of damaging pipes. Parthenon Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling tells WSMV there are things you can do to repair, like covering or insulating any...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather

As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
TENNESSEE STATE
southgatv.com

BeTheGiftGeorgia: New Organ & Tissue Donation Campaign

ATLANTA, GA. – By participating in #BeTheGiftGeorgia this holiday season, all Georgians have the potential to be the gift that no one exchanges. This is Georgia’s LifeLink campaign launched today to increase registration for organ, eye and tissue donations statewide. It’s fast, it’s fun, it’s free! Lifelink in...
GEORGIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Amber Alert issued for Tennessee 1-year-old

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a few WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to a cold front bringing us bitter-cold air just in time for Christmas!. Your headlines from 12/19 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Amber Alert issued, Beer board holds hearing on Neyland stadium beer, DOJ charges two East TN men.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy