Michigan Star Blake Corum Shares Update On His NFL Draft Decision

To declare or not to declare, that is the question.

Michigan running back Blake Corum is still unsure whether he'll return to the Wolverines next season or declare for the 2023 NFL draft.

"I'm 50-50," Corum said on The Adam Schefter Podcast . "I have not made a decision."

Corum recently underwent knee surgery and said the "surgery was a success." Corum injured his knee during Michigan's game against Illinois on Nov. 19. He attempted to play against arch-rival Ohio State the next week, but left the game after two carries on Michigan's opening drive.

In three years at Michigan, Corum ran for 2,492 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Corum is tied for fourth in the FBS for most rushing touchdowns with 18 this season. He ranks within the top 10 for both rushing yards per game (121.9) and overall rushing yards (1,463).

"A lot has been happening recently with the injury. I've thought about it a little bit but right now, I'm trying to figure some things out, get my knee right," he said. "I have a couple of weeks before I have to decide on what's best for me and what I should do so I'm going to try and put some puzzle pieces together and see what's best."

The deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is Jan. 16.