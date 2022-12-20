Read full article on original website
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec. 18,...
Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones find Jakobi Meyers on a 48-yard TD to cut the Bengals lead to 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots cut the Bengals lead to 22-18 on an absolutely ridiculous sequence Saturday. Mac Jones scrambled behind the line of scrimmage until he had some room to throw. Then he launched a bomb from midfield to the Bengals’ goal line that was tipped by receiver Scotty Washington before it was caught and ran in for a TD by Jakobi Meyers.
Bengals force late turnover to win nail-biter, 22-18, over New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bengals forgot their ABC’s on Saturday. Cincinnati avoided the type of slow start that’s plagued them in recent weeks only to see the Patriots storm back from a 22-0 first-half deficit in stunning fashion. It was nearly the complete opposite of what happened to the Bengals last week against Tampa Bay.
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
Bengals vs. Patriots: Everything you need to know for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Six days after coming back from a 17-point deficit to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-23 victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again in Brady’s old stomping grounds. The win was their sixth straight and their tenth this season....
Watch the Bengals take a 12-0 lead vs. the Patriots on Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Trenton Irwin
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Joe Burrow was feeling it early on against the New England Patriots Saturday, leading the Bengals’ offense to their second touchdown on as many drives. It wasn’t as easy as the first possession, but after nine plays and 59 yards Burrow found Trenton Irwin on a 23-yard TD pass.
Scorigami! Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots is the 1,075th unique score in NFL history
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As if Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots wasn’t sweet enough, Bengals fans can also celebrate having the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history. That marks the NFL’s third “scorigami” this season. A scorigami is when a game has a final...
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978. But while...
With Browns’ playoff hopes dashed, defense reflecting on missed opportunities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns saw their playoff hopes dashed with two games left to play. For the second straight year, they are left with a couple extra weeks to reflect on what exactly went wrong in another season that began with high hopes and ended with disappointment.
Bet on motivated Patriots, wind factor to keep high-flying Bengals at bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not supposed to be snowy in Massachusetts on Saturday, but the wind will be enough. With projected winds of 25-30 mph and gusts of over 40 mph, don’t expect there to be a passing display put on by Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Paired with the rushing style of the Patriots, expected a game where the Patriots try to control possessions and the clock.
Painful truth about Browns loss and season on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re into Week 16 of the NFL season, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the matchups over the Christmas weekend....
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: score the $200 bonus this Christmas
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. End the year with our BetMGM Ohio bonus code here to obtain a special pre-registration offer ahead of a massive January...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 22-18 win vs. the Patriots: Poll
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Joe Burrow was on fire in the first half against the Patriots. He finished with a career-high 28 completions in the half for 284 yards and three TDs en route to a 22-18 win against the Patriots. The signal caller finished 40 of 52 passing with 375...
Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Now what? Orange and Brown Talk Postgame
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with their 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. So now what?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe give their takeaways from the game. Why did the Browns throw the ball so much on a cold, windy day? Did Deshaun Watson make real progress in this game? What is there left to watch over the season’s final two games?
Bengals hang on, barely, for Christmas Eve win over Patriots: Takeaways
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals were on the verge of the franchise’s second-largest blown lead in team history. But safety Vonn Bell forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s arms inside the Bengals 5-yard line, and the Bengals held on — barely — for a 22-18 win on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the team’s seventh in a row.
