Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones find Jakobi Meyers on a 48-yard TD to cut the Bengals lead to 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots cut the Bengals lead to 22-18 on an absolutely ridiculous sequence Saturday. Mac Jones scrambled behind the line of scrimmage until he had some room to throw. Then he launched a bomb from midfield to the Bengals’ goal line that was tipped by receiver Scotty Washington before it was caught and ran in for a TD by Jakobi Meyers.
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re into Week 16 of the NFL season, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the matchups over the Christmas weekend....
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: score the $200 bonus this Christmas

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. End the year with our BetMGM Ohio bonus code here to obtain a special pre-registration offer ahead of a massive January...
Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Now what? Orange and Brown Talk Postgame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with their 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. So now what?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe give their takeaways from the game. Why did the Browns throw the ball so much on a cold, windy day? Did Deshaun Watson make real progress in this game? What is there left to watch over the season’s final two games?
