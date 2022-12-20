ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touch Of Health Owner In Swampscott Accused Of Indecently Touching Patient: DA

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

A Swampscott chiropractor turned himself over to police this week after a patient accused him of indecently assaulting her during a session earlier this year.

Dr. Ilan S. Amar, who owns A Touch of Health, was arraigned Tuesday, Dec. 20, on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, the Essex County District Attorney said. The judge released him on personal recognizance, but Amar cannot practice medicine or have any contact with the alleged victim in the case.

A 31-year-old woman told police she visited Amar at his 444 Humphrey Street offices on Dec. 5, where he inappropriately assaulted her, the prosecutor said. The judge impounded the police report in the case, so little information has been made public about the alleged assault.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to contact Swampscott Police Detective Ted Delano at 781-595-1111.

