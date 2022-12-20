ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell Goes Viral Once Again For Unrecognizable Face

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

We all know Simon Cowell as the British guy on the OG days of American Idol, who would brutally rip contestants to shreds with his harsh words.

I can’t tell you how many tears I’ve seen cried after Cowell called a performance “absolutely terrible,” and that’s one of the reasons why we all loved watching the show back when it was in its prime.

Since American Idol, he’s had stints on America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, and The X Factor, but has stayed relatively quiet for the most part.

Well, it appears that Cowell is getting publicity once again, but not for his wild criticism on talent shows…

This time, it’s because of his face.

We all know celebrities with more money than any of us could ever imagine, tend to get a little facial work done the second they start to show their age.

It appears that Cowell has gone that direction as well…

And boy, he probably immediately regrets going to this plastic surgeon.

I mean, see for yourself. My guy looks like he can’t feel his face in this picture, and his eyes look drooped down halfway down his face.

Tough, TOUGH scene here.

For some people, plastic surgery just works, but Cowell should’ve probably waited it out a little longer… or seen another plastic surgeon.

And here’s the thing, he even admitted it. In an interview with The Sun, he confessed that he went too far:

“There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.

There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

Well… looks like he isn’t ready to call it quits on the Botox quite yet. In a recent Britain’s Got Talent video promo (that has since been deleted), Cowell once again looked completely unrecognizable.

And of course, the internet is loving it:

