Playing the field! Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting herself get tied down after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLard. The model/essayist, 31, was captured stealing a kiss from artist Jack Greer, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in photos you can see here. She already looked smitten with the handsome creator, while just weeks ago the star was getting to know Pete Davidson, and then was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo.

2 DAYS AGO