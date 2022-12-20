Read full article on original website
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Artist Jack Greer After Hot Date Following Romance With Pete Davidson
Playing the field! Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting herself get tied down after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLard. The model/essayist, 31, was captured stealing a kiss from artist Jack Greer, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in photos you can see here. She already looked smitten with the handsome creator, while just weeks ago the star was getting to know Pete Davidson, and then was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo.
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Decorated Navy Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, a five-time Bronze Star recipient, was found dead in his San Diego County home a month after taking control of SEAL Team 1, reports say.
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Arkansas boy, 6, was drowned in toilet before being nailed under home's floorboards, report says
An arrest affidavit details how a grandmother’s report of concerns for the young children in their mother's care led to the devastating discovery last week in Arkansas.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Embattled Vice President Kamala Harris says he called her husband, Doug Emhoff, in a fit of rage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The woke mob is sending our favorite Christmas hymns to the chopping block
Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro reveals that woke agendas are creeping into churches in England and that the Christian faith is declining in the United States and church attendance has fallen on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral: 'Can I go back to my regular job?'
A clip of an Iowa sportscaster's grumpy reactions to having to report in blizzard conditions in Waterloo Iowa went viral on Twitter Thursday.
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent explains why federal agency hasn't taken over investigation
A former FBI special agent says the agency doesn't have the authority to take control of the investigation into the University of Idaho students' murders.
Ellen DeGeneres honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after tragic death: 'We'll never make sense of it'
Ellen DeGeneres uploaded a teary video to social media on Friday, honoring the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death. Boss was a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for several years.
Tennessee cops step in to help family after man steals presents, lights Christmas tree on fire
Police in Tennessee say a man was arrested after stealing from a home and lighting a family Christmas tree on fire along with the presents underneath it.
Michigan's Juwan Howard lashes out at players after being pulled off referee
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yelled at his players after they pulled him away from berating a referee on Wednesday night against North Carolina.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
