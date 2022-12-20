ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Student Vanishes From Nearby Apartment Complex

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley

A Texas A&M student has been missing since Friday morning, according to local authorities. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex near the school’s main campus in College Station. His vehicle was spotted in a video by his family driving westbound on Highway 21 “as if leaving Caldwell,” according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, though it is unclear if Hoang was behind the wheel of the silver 2009 Lexus. Local authorities believe it’s possible he has since left the area. “There are no further updates at this time,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson David Simmons said, according to NBC News. “We ask the public to contact us if they have any information as to his whereabouts.”

