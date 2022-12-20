ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

By Ashley Murray
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFdsn_0jpNuqUg00

Justin Ruben and Rime Leonard draw with chalk to celebrate new monthly Child Tax Credit payments and urge congress to make them permanent outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's home on July 12, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ParentsTogether)

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit.

The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including those with no income at all, to claim up to $3,600 for each child up to age 6, and up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17. For the first time, families received the funds in monthly installments.

Democrats had hoped to partially restore the anti-poverty measure by including it in the $1.7 trillion bill that will fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.

One idea floated, but never solidified: Democrats wanted to enhance the child tax credit in exchange for reviving a research and development corporate tax deduction that had been reduced under the Trump administration’s 2017 tax overhaul.

In recent weeks, the White House quietly signaled it also would be open to attaching a work requirement to the child tax credit.

“But over the last few weeks, Republican leaders in Washington refused to even discuss a deal that would benefit America’s kids and businesses,” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said in a statement Tuesday.

However, observers of recent tax debates point out that Democrats were already in favor of restoring the R&D tax break —- separate and apart from a child tax credit expansion.

Still, Bennet maintained that the GOP “decided to send a lump of coal to America’s children this year.”

Last month, GOP members warned against permanently restoring the child tax credit to 2021 levels, saying the increase could cost taxpayers roughly $1.4 trillion over the next decade, according to a Joint Committee on Taxation report.

Poverty markers found to decrease

Proponents of permanently expanding the benefit point to U.S. Census Bureau data and analyses by the D.C.-based  Tax Policy Center that food insecurity and other poverty markers decreased for low-income families who received the monthly payments in 2021.

Bennet, along with Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., made up the core group of lawmakers pushing for the low-income tax benefit.

“I am extremely disappointed that we were not able to extend the Child Tax Credit in this year’s government funding bill. I remain committed to the position I took earlier this year: there can be no R&D without the CTC,” House Appropriations Chair DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement. “I hoped our Republican colleagues would understand how important the Child Tax Credit is to the financial stability of American families, but that has not come to pass.”

Democrats tried last year to extend the enhanced benefits into 2022 when they made the policy a centerpiece of the Build Back Better reconciliation package. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., declined to support the proposal, citing concerns about inflation.

Families who meet certain income levels in 2022 will see a return to previous child tax credit levels —  roughly $2,000 per child. Those who made $2,500 or less this past year will receive a partial refund or no benefit at all.

Roughly 19 million children will no longer be eligible for the full credit in 2022, according to the Tax Policy Center, a collaboration of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution.

The child tax credit has been around since 1998, and has been expanded numerous times.

The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now

Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
South Dakota Searchlight

More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico.  The supplemental funding request comes on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 […] The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Read the full 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion government funding bill released by Congress

Congressional negotiators unveiled a mammoth $1.7 trillion funding bill as leaders scramble to quickly sort out government funding for fiscal 2023. The 4,155-page funding package, which lawmakers hope to pass later this week, includes $772.5 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, and $858 billion in defense funding, a figure in line with the dollar level set by…
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

In Testimony, Sean Hannity Said He Did Not Believe 'for One Second' the 2020 Election Was Fraudulent

While Fox News host Sean Hannity amplified claims about the 2020 election being rife with fraud, privately, it seems, he knew the allegations were bogus. Testifying under oath as part of a deposition in a case brought by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, Hannity said, "I did not believe it for one second," when asked about the claims of fraud, which continue to be made by former President Donald Trump, despite any evidence to support them.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes

Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“You’re not the best at math”: Lauren Boebert’s attack on Biden over gas prices backfires

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) An expert on gas prices mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday for launching a nonsensical attack on President Joe Biden's recent decision to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Republicans hail 2 percent cut to IRS appropriation in omnibus

Senate Republicans are pointing to a $275 million reduction to the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) annual appropriations as a win in their end-of-year negotiations on the omnibus spending package.   Republican leaders are highlighting the reduction in IRS funding at a time when conservatives are calling for fellow Republican lawmakers to punt major spending decisions into…
New York Post

Former White House aide tells Jan. 6 panel he saw Trump ‘tearing’ up documents: report

An aide to former President Donald Trump told the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year that he saw the commander-in-chief “tearing” up documents, according to a report.  Nick Luna, who served as Trump’s personal aide in the White House, told the House select committee during a deposition on March 21 that he witnessed Trump destroying presidential documents, possibly in violation of the Presidential Records Act, according to CBS News. “Did I ever see him tear up notes? I don’t know what the documents were but there [was] tearing,” Luna testified to the panel investigating last year’s Capitol riot, according to audio...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
402
Followers
171
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy