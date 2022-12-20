Read full article on original website
WSET
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
WSET
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
WSET
'It concerns me a lot:' Lynchburg residents dealing with no power during frigid cold
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of people have been without power Saturday and that came on a day when Lynchburg saw some of its lowest temperatures in years. "It's very hard, especially around the Christmas season," Akira Saunders said. Saunders, and her entire neighborhood, haven't had power since Friday...
WSET
Appalachian Power urges customers to reduce use of electricity
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power (AEP) crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. AEP is asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WSET
'We're here 365 days a year:' Lynchburg Daily Bread feeds those in need, even on Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Daily Bread has been serving those who are hungry in Lynchburg for 40 years. They serve hot and nutritious meals 365 days a year to those who need them. That includes this Christmas weekend when they have over 10 volunteers helping feed the community.
WSET
Operation Christmas Joy: Franklin Co. deputies spread Christmas cheer to area families
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is making sure the community is feeling the love for the holidays. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office hosted its 7th annual Operation Christmas Joy event to help out families at Christmastime. Seven years ago, the event began with selling...
WSET
Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
WSET
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
WSET
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
WSET
Roanoke County opening Warming Shelter following cold weather blast
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Due to a severe cold weather blast slamming the East Coast and causing widespread power outages, Roanoke County is opening a warming shelter on Saturday. The public is invited to find some warmth, have a cup of coffee and charge their phones. The shelter...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Mays Family display is full of Christmas cheer
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Off Belleview Road in Forest, you'll find a lot of households that have caught Christmas cheer. "We've got a good neighborhood over here - as you can tell when you come in a lot of other yards do theirs," Frankie Mays said. But the house...
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
WSET
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
WSET
Have you seen him? Campbell Co. man wanted for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man charged with breaking and entering among other charges. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office shared that they are looking for Jacob Michael Fariss, 27. Fariss is 5’10”, 145lbs with blonde hair and green eyes....
WSET
Making a Difference in the Life of a Foster Kid
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Help a local child in need during one of the toughest times in their life by becoming a foster parent. Emily learns what it takes and how Humankind can help make it happen.
WSET
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
WSET
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
