Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Appalachian Power urges customers to reduce use of electricity

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power (AEP) crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. AEP is asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
WSET

City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA

