ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power (AEP) crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. AEP is asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO