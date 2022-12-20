Read full article on original website
WSET
Senate passes FY2023 budget bill providing $200 million in funding for Virginia
(WSET) — The Commonwealth secured over $200 million dollars in the $1.66 trillion dollar budget bill for the Fiscal Year 2023, which the Senate passed Thursday afternoon. Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said this bill offers historic support for a variety of different projects:. Investing in Kids: Provides $8...
WSET
All four Utah congressmen subpoenaed in redistricting lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All four Utah representatives have been served with subpoenas in connection to a lawsuit filed over redistricting in the state. The suit was filed in March after the Utah Legislature re-drew congressional district boundaries. It was filed by the League of Women Voters of...
WSET
Miyares joins state AGs urging protection of U.S. courts from foreign interests
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Thursday joined 13 other state attorneys general in urging Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to break their silence on third-party litigation funding (“TPLF”). TPLF is a practice in the United States, valued between $2.3...
WSET
Fact Check Team: How FTX donations may have influenced Washington politics
WASHINGTON (TND) — The scandal around the cryptocurrency company FTX is dominating recent headlines. FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of giving his customers’ money to politicians through illegal donations. He faces a slew of charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. He has...
