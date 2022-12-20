ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

All four Utah congressmen subpoenaed in redistricting lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All four Utah representatives have been served with subpoenas in connection to a lawsuit filed over redistricting in the state. The suit was filed in March after the Utah Legislature re-drew congressional district boundaries. It was filed by the League of Women Voters of...
UTAH STATE
WSET

Miyares joins state AGs urging protection of U.S. courts from foreign interests

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Thursday joined 13 other state attorneys general in urging Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to break their silence on third-party litigation funding (“TPLF”). TPLF is a practice in the United States, valued between $2.3...
WSET

Fact Check Team: How FTX donations may have influenced Washington politics

WASHINGTON (TND) — The scandal around the cryptocurrency company FTX is dominating recent headlines. FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of giving his customers’ money to politicians through illegal donations. He faces a slew of charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. He has...
CALIFORNIA STATE

