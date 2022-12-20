Lee’s Summit Tigers Head Football Coach Eric Thomas was awarded the Paul Martel Outstanding Service Award bestowed to him by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Thomas has been a member of the association for over 20 years. The award was handed out during the recent MFCA annual convention held at Margaritaville at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Martel Service award is given in recognition of selfless service to the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO