Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH

