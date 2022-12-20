Read full article on original website
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Drunk woman in SUV babbles incoherently to police; drunk man drives SUV into guardrail: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Agnes & Delores boulevards. A Cleveland woman, 46, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 10 after she passed out behind the steering wheel of a Chevrolet Captiva stopped in the Agnes-Delores intersection. The woman’s SUV was stopped at...
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Family dinner ends with child left behind at restaurant: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 2, a Golden Corral employee discovered that a family had left behind a small child at the Brookpark Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while cleaning up, they discovered that the child had been left behind. The officer reached the family, who...
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
A Cleveland family's Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make it possible.
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Social media user scams woman out of $250,000: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident contacted police Dec. 19 that a person on Instagram pretended to be in the military. The resident was scammed of $250,000 cash and gift cards. The officer told the resident to gather evidence and drop it off at the station or call for a pickup when she was ready.
Driver overdoses, crashes into two houses: North Ridgeville police blotter
On December 16, a 56-year-old man lost consciousness, drove off the road and hit two houses, causing significant damage. First responders treated the man with Narcan and transported him to the hospital. He was charged with operating under the influence. Fraud: Drury Way. A 78-year-old man reported $44,000 was stolen...
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Massillon
Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport.
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
