wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee community partners providing winter gear to those in need
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — With the frigid temperatures we are experiencing, it's important to take proper precautions to protect yourself. That's why the city of Bristol, Tennessee and community partners are ensuring those in need have hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter items. The winter gear is being collected...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
wcyb.com
Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
wcyb.com
Carter County church opens its doors as a shelter for Christmas weekend
CARTER Co. (WCYB) — A local church in Carter County is opening its doors again Saturday again tonight as a shelter amid these frigid temperatures. Harmony Freewill Baptist Church members are housing people in the church's fellowship hall. Pastor Brandon Young says they received lots of donations from the community to help others.
wcyb.com
United Way of Bristol TN/VA continuing work to meet campaign fundraising goal
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia is continuing its push to meet its yearly campaign goal. This year, the goal is $1 million, and the United Way says it's about $175,000 short of that amount. They are also hoping to raise an additional...
erwinrecord.net
105 trees and counting: Unicoi residents Bill and Ruth Gaines take annual decking the halls seriously
When it comes to Christmas, no one in Unicoi County decorates quite as much as Bill and Ruth Gaines. Whether indoor or outdoor, the Unicoi residents have 105 fully-decorated artificial Christmas trees. And if you thought that was a lot, Ruth points out that the staggering number is even less than last year.
wcyb.com
Contract approved to renovate Kingsport Fire Station No. 2
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport officials approved a contract to replace Fire Station No. 2. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold says they are in the design phase for the new station, which will be located beside the current one on Crescent Drive. He says the current station is not...
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
wcyb.com
What to know about local schools in the 39th Arby's Classic
A Northeast Tennessee tradition is back on Tuesday when the 39th Arby's Classic tips off on December 27. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are competing in this year's tournament. "You associate the holidays with basketball," says Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans. "It's a cool time of...
Local power companies: 15-minute rolling power blackout mandate lifted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge is one of many electric companies that implemented 15-minute rolling blackouts system-wide, according to a news release from the power company on Friday. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) mandated the temporary outages. The power company did not release a map of blackout locations and times. As of 1 p.m., […]
wcyb.com
Carter County church opens for those seeking shelter from cold
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Carter County will be open Friday and Friday night for anyone who needs shelter during the frigid winter weather, according to Mayor Woodby. Woodby says for anyone who is going through power outages or those who need a warm...
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
wcyb.com
Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Bristol, Virginia police, fire, and public works personnel will be searching for people who may need help seeking shelter from the cold.
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
Tri-Cities to be featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode
The episode will air Wednesday night on HGTV.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Update: Storm brings gusty winds, icy temperatues to Northeast Tennessee
{div}Update: A powerful winter storm brought frigid temperatures, howling winds, power outages and a dusting of snow to Northeast Tennessee on Friday. During the late morning, BrightRidge had more than 3,000 outages, and it brought in some contracted crews to help restore power. The Gray and Boones Creek areas of Washington County had the most power outages.
wcyb.com
BTES and BrightRidge: TVA says need for rolling blackouts has ended
Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services and BrightRidge said the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified them that the need for rolling power outages has ended Friday afternoon. The public is continued to ask to conserve energy as the frigid weather continues. ---- Rolling blackouts will occur in the Tri-Cities region until further...
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
