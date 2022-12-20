ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Red Cross preparing for whatever cold weather brings this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As temperatures continue to fall over the holiday weekend, many in south Florida are stepping up, ready to respond to whatever the cold weather brings. “Our volunteers are prepared for this because we know during the holiday season, disaster doesn’t stop,” said Eric Roby,...
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

19-year-old arrested in Thanksgiving triple shooting that killed grandmother in her living room

STUART, Fla. — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in the triple shooting thatkilled a grandmother sitting in her living room on Thanksgiving Day. Stuart police said Lonnie Bee Smalls III is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He had been incarcerated for his involvement in the shooting since Thanksgiving Day, but had not been formally charged until Thursday.
STUART, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy