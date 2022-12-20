STUART, Fla. — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in the triple shooting thatkilled a grandmother sitting in her living room on Thanksgiving Day. Stuart police said Lonnie Bee Smalls III is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He had been incarcerated for his involvement in the shooting since Thanksgiving Day, but had not been formally charged until Thursday.

STUART, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO