Mini horse named 'Butterfly' brings joy to nursing home residents in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Butterfly the 2-year-old miniature horse and emotional support animal is visiting those who need some extra cheer this season. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a miniature horse wearing antlers. Her owner, Angela Sprague, says they decided to get her during the...
Multi-unit fire displaces 12 people, including 6 kids, in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Twelve people, including six kids, have been displaced from their West Palm Beach homes because of a fire Thursday morning. It happened on 11th Street in the Progressive North West neighborhood, according to American Red...
Red Cross preparing for whatever cold weather brings this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As temperatures continue to fall over the holiday weekend, many in south Florida are stepping up, ready to respond to whatever the cold weather brings. “Our volunteers are prepared for this because we know during the holiday season, disaster doesn’t stop,” said Eric Roby,...
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
1-year-old child reported missing from Boca Raton found safe, father charged with interference of custody
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Boca Raton police report that the 1-year-old child who was reported missing Friday morning was found that afternoon. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The father, 20-year-old Vinie Ristick, was reported as the person...
Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
Man shot, taken to hospital following dispute at Delray Beach strip mall
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. A man was hospitalized following a shooting Friday morning in Delray Beach. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue. Police said the victim was...
Etta Oller teaches Stuart classmates valuable lesson with 12 days of Christmas outfits, matching wheelchair
STUART, Fla. — The students at Felix A. Williams Elementary School in Stuart have waited outside the classroom door to see what Etta Oller was wearing each and every day for the 12 days of Christmas. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future.
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
19-year-old arrested in Thanksgiving triple shooting that killed grandmother in her living room
STUART, Fla. — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in the triple shooting thatkilled a grandmother sitting in her living room on Thanksgiving Day. Stuart police said Lonnie Bee Smalls III is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He had been incarcerated for his involvement in the shooting since Thanksgiving Day, but had not been formally charged until Thursday.
