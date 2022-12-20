ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials

By Nate Salazar
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWacH_0jpNtXsm00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Lansing, the police department held its annual gifts and groceries giveaway event.

“It’s an amazing thing around this time of year for us to give back to the community and actually see families get the help that they need,” said Officer Damon Pulver.

Officer Pulver was playing the role of Santa. He rode around in a squad car instead of a sleigh.

Pulver and other LPD officers started loading their cars at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, preparing to deliver holiday help to 21 families.

“We always supply them with a Christmas dinner and a little extra food for the week because we understand the kids are going to be out of school for the week,” said officer Anthony Vandevoorde

LPD says the list of families is put together throughout the year.

For officer Pulver, he plans to make this a tradition.

“This is my first time actually delivering the presents, but over the past three years me and my family have sponsored three different families so it was nice to actually see them all finally get delivered and see the reaction of the kids when they got them. So it was really awesome,” said Pulver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
JONESVILLE, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WOOD

Firekeepers Casino gives back this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s annual “Holiday Toy and Food Distribution.” Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. We were there as the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

WLNS

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy