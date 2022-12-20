Read full article on original website
Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things. Motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from...
David Odell Ferguson
David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Steve A. Galvan
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
May Tigers, Lady Tigers to host basketball tournament Dec. 28-30
Brown County will be the site of two holiday-themed basketball tournaments Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, as the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will host a tournament of their own. The girls bracket features host May along with Early, Albany, Priddy, Lometa, Cherokee and Hamlin. May, Cherokee and...
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
Two Indicted on Capital Murder Charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the followed press release shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday:. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a home in the 700blk of Ave C regarding a report of an unresponsive juvenile. That evening, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.
