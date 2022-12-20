ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Post Register

Freezing Rain into Christmas and heavy mountain snow this Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight as we head into Christmas Sunday. SE Oregon and portions of SW Idaho are expected to see the mix/freezing rain this evening, as a Pacific storm sends wave after wave of moisture and precipitation. A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Expect highs to warm up into the 30's by tomorrow. Most of any snow that falls tomorrow will likely melt by the afternoon as we get warmer conditions later in the day.
IDAHO STATE
mycentraloregon.com

Motorists Should Be Prepared For Icy Roads

With snow, ice and record-cold temperatures expected for much of Oregon, AAA Oregon/Idaho urges drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions. The National Weather Service says the forecast looks increasingly wintry for even lower elevations of northwest Oregon as cold air moves in ahead of the Christmas weekend, just in time for one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

ODOT warns holiday travelers of freezing rain, possible ice storm impacts

ODOT advises holiday weekend travelers to be cautious amid a threat of freezing rain and icy roads, especially in the Columbia River Gorge and Portland area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)

Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
OREGON STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze

Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
GEORGIA STATE
kptv.com

Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead

There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Connecticut Public

Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida

And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and lights strung between lampposts and trees in some downtowns. But in South Florida, you know, could be an iguana up there. Like in Lake Worth Beach, where lizards, iguanas, are known to hang around, not just from trees, but power lines. Iguanas have caused 15 outages there this year. We just have to know more. Ben Kerr is a spokesperson for the city of Lake Worth Beach and joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWStalk 870

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
