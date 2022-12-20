Read full article on original website
Post Register
Freezing Rain into Christmas and heavy mountain snow this Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight as we head into Christmas Sunday. SE Oregon and portions of SW Idaho are expected to see the mix/freezing rain this evening, as a Pacific storm sends wave after wave of moisture and precipitation. A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Expect highs to warm up into the 30's by tomorrow. Most of any snow that falls tomorrow will likely melt by the afternoon as we get warmer conditions later in the day.
mycentraloregon.com
Motorists Should Be Prepared For Icy Roads
With snow, ice and record-cold temperatures expected for much of Oregon, AAA Oregon/Idaho urges drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions. The National Weather Service says the forecast looks increasingly wintry for even lower elevations of northwest Oregon as cold air moves in ahead of the Christmas weekend, just in time for one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
KTVZ
ODOT warns holiday travelers of freezing rain, possible ice storm impacts
ODOT advises holiday weekend travelers to be cautious amid a threat of freezing rain and icy roads, especially in the Columbia River Gorge and Portland area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: Complete all your travels and get safe before the storm hits – by Thursday afternoon 12/22/22
Anyone planning holiday travels should get on and off the road before the coming ice storm hits the roads. Forecasts say the ice storm will start Thursday night and reach large parts of Oregon. Travelers should complete their journeys before the storm arrives to have a safe and happy holiday.
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
Storm expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Connecticut Thursday, Friday
A storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Connecticut Thursday afternoon and Friday. Localized and coastal flooding are possible, as are power outages. Here’s what we know about the storm, from the forecast to how utilities and emergency officials are preparing:. Coastal flood warning for southern Connecticut.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)
Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
AAA technicians busy installing car batteries due to cold snap
ATLANTA — “Twenty-four different batteries on this car and we’re ready to install right away,” said Evron Brown. Brown with AAA said that’s exactly what he’s been doing all day on Friday. “The cold can get into the batteries, that’s really low on cell capacity; it will affect that battery.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
kptv.com
Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead
There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida
And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and lights strung between lampposts and trees in some downtowns. But in South Florida, you know, could be an iguana up there. Like in Lake Worth Beach, where lizards, iguanas, are known to hang around, not just from trees, but power lines. Iguanas have caused 15 outages there this year. We just have to know more. Ben Kerr is a spokesperson for the city of Lake Worth Beach and joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
How Georgians Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast
Temperatures will be in the negative degrees this weekend.
Central Georgians try to stay safe, warm through the arctic blast weekend
MACON, Ga. — As the cold weather approaches, folks started hitting the stores Thursday looking for space heaters and other ways to stay warm. "I'm buying a space heater for our room because its the coldest in the house, says Rory Thomas. Thomas says this was on his to-do...
In Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon warns of dangers from winter storm
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon about how the intense winter storm is affecting his state.
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
How do you keep heating costs down amid rising energy costs? Clark Howard explains
ATLANTA — Winter is here and it definitely feels like it. As many of you begin to turn up the heat, there are concerns about inflation and rising energy costs. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon took a look at what Georgians can do now to help cut down costs.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
