Related
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
KSLA
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
ktalnews.com
MPD shares tips after several vehicles stolen from local business
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that. Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night. Marshall Police Department and Crime...
ktalnews.com
Firefighter hit by car on scene of Allendale duplex fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A firefighter was hit by a vehicle while responding to a duplex fire in Allendale. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, over a dozen units responded just after 5:30 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex fire on Pierre Ave. The duplex sustained heavy damage and is a total loss.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
KSLA
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
KSLA
Car thefts on the rise nationwide; 7 stolen in one night in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thefts in the United States are on the rise, and the City of Marshall is definitely experiencing that. The Marshall Police Department says seven cars were stolen just the night of Dec. 21. Car theft is often a...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Bossier City shooting dead after shooting self following police chase
The man police say fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night at a Bossier City apartment complex has died after shooting himself during a police chase. Suspect in Bossier City shooting dead after shooting …. The man police say fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night at a Bossier City apartment complex...
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
ktalnews.com
BCPD: Murder suspect shoots self after police chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
KTBS
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics and firearm charges
After a several month narcotics investigation, NMJDTF Agents along with assistance from the NPSO CID executed a search warrant on Dec. 20 in the 900 block of Lake St. For the past several weeks, NMJDTF Agents have received multiple complaints from concerned citizens that suggested Fentanyl was being sold from the location.
q973radio.com
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
