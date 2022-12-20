ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Devers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to get the Red Sox to budge

Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Eagles Hall of Famer Picked to Co-Host Middays on SportsRadio 94WIP

Former Eagles All-Pro defensive end Hugh Douglas will return to Philadelphia and SportsRadio 94WIP to become co-host of the station midday show along with current evening host Joe Giglio, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on the station owned and operated by Philadelphia-based Audacy. The...
