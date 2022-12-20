Read full article on original website
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
How the Cowboys can still steal NFC East from the Eagles, explained
The Cowboys beat the Eagles on Saturday and kept the door open for an unlikely NFC East title. Here’s what they need to clinch it. Dallas is entering the final weeks of the regular season on a high after knocking off the Eagles. The Cowboys delayed Philadelphia’s coronation as...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978. But while...
Alabama Football Sugar Bowl History and seven memorable games
Alabama Football has played in 16 Sugar Bowls, with one being the 1992 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide history goes back to Jan. 1, 1945, when the Duke Blue Devils beat the Crimson Tide 29-26. One story about the 1945 Sugar Bowl is about the coach who wasn’t...
Top Christmas Day sports moments from NBA, NFL, NHL, more
Christmas is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable moments in the world of sports on December 25.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
Updated AFC playoff picture after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
The AFC playoff picture looks a lot more viable for the Jaguars after their victory over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. How the tables have turned in the AFC playoff race. The Jets started the season 5-2. The Jaguars started 2-5. Just a few weeks ago, New York looked...
5 wide receivers the Bears need for 2023 to not waste Justin Fields any longer
The Chicago Bears need to prioritize adding some wide receivers this offseason to help out quarterback Justin Fields. Here are five they should target. The Chicago Bears, by record, are the second-worst team in football as of Week 16. But they have one huge bright spot on the roster. Of course, that’s quarterback Justin Fields.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Raiders vs Steelers NFL live stream reddit: How to watch Christmas Eve primetime game
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 24 in Week 16 on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Earlier this week before the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate of NFL games, we had the 50th anniversary of the iconic Immaculate Reception in which Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris snatched a live ball out of the air and ran for a touchdown to beat the Raiders. So it was only fitting that the two teams face off in primetime.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
DeVonta Smith robbed the Salvation Army (no, not really) after big-time TD
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a monster game, even in the loss, against the Cowboys but his TD celebration was truly one of a kind. With the holiday season upon us, it’s also time for NFL players to figure out ways to use the charity’s large red buckets featured in many stadiums — most prominently at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys — for their various celebrations. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith definitely took a route that most people wouldn’t have expected.
Kenny Pickett gives Steelers fans hope once he can be free of Matt Canada
Kenny Pickett looked like a world-beater on the game-winning drive for the Steelers against the Raiders, raising hopes for his post-Matt Canada future. Fans clamored for Kenny Pickett after enduring weeks of Mitchell Trubisky. They watched as the rookie struggled, then started to come into his own in the latter half of the season. Now they’ve seen what he can do when he really cooks and what the future might hold for him and the Steelers.
Vikings path to No. 1 seed in NFC after Eagles lose to Cowboys, explained
The Vikings’ path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC got just a bit more realistic after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys on Saturday. The Eagles had a stranglehold over the Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into Week 16. Then the Cowboys handed Philadelphia a loss and the race for the No. 1 seed got a bit more interesting.
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
