WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana deep freeze causes crashes, cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday. Sixty flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 4 p.m. Friday. According to FlightAware, 121 flights into and out of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
2nd tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died, the downtown facility announced Friday. Nicolas was the brother of two other cubs, Roman and Helina. All three cubs suffered a liver defect, either present at birth or acquired soon after. The cubs were born...
WISH-TV
Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; 1 baby still missing
(CNN) — The woman suspected of stealing a car that had 5-month-old twins inside was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis, but one of the children was not located with her and remains missing, Columbus, Ohio, police said Thursday. Suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday by...
WISH-TV
AES Indiana with more than 9,500 out of power due to large outage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana has experienced a large outage on the east side of Indianapolis. There are currently 9,533 customers without power. According to AES Indiana, crews are on-site working quickly and safely to get power restored. There is no known incident at this time. The location of...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: December 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, Warren Central head wrestling coach Jake O’Neill joins Anthony Calhoun for a conversation. Plus,...
WISH-TV
Wheeler Mission expecting influx of guests as winter temperatures drop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures expected to be dangerously low, health officials say frostbite can set in within minutes. It’s a major concern with so many experiencing homelessness. Wheeler Mission plays a key role in the winter contingency plan. As expected, officials say they’ll see much higher rates...
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at Westlake Apartments. Police...
WISH-TV
Police: Multiple arrested following shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police says their department made multiple arrests following a shooting on Friday night from separate incidents. The first incident happened just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th Street. During police investigation, they determined that Christopher Tauber, 44, was attempting to sell property to Marshawn Boles, 23. After being unable to reach an agreement, Boles allegedly shot at Tauber’s house as he was leaving the area, according to a news release Saturday.
WISH-TV
Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Kitty Q&A
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, KJ McGlinn, “Pet Pals TV” Kitty Correspondent, shared some answers to viewers questions. Watch the full interview to hear...
WISH-TV
See what’s coming to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in 2023
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is preparing for lots of fun in the new year! Monica Ramsey, Vice President of Experience Development and Family Learning at the Children’s Museum, joined us today to discuss the exciting new exhibits coming in 2023. The first exhibit coming in 2023 is...
WISH-TV
Lafayette police arrest suspect in bank robbery
Lafayette, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday accused of robbing a local bank. Lafayette police identified the suspect as Terrell Lenoir, 48. A news release from the news department says officers responded to a robbery at the First Merchants Bank branch at 250 Main St. at 2:31 p.m.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana blasted with frigid air, gusty winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm. Eleven Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only. Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte,...
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: Girl goes viral for hilarious ‘Moms on Christmas’ impression
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isla Prendergast is 11 years old and is already making the world laugh. Her most recent video imitating moms on Christmas has more than 14 million views on TikTok. @d_prend40. I detect no lies. #momhumor #momsatchristmas #momofteensandtweens #motherdaughter #funnydaughter #momoftweensgirls @😈ISLA✨. ♬ original sound –...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
WISH-TV
Inmate in Howard County Jail died from natural causes
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate found dead in his jail cell in October died from natural causes, the Howard County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday. On Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m., 51-year-old Rick Bartel was found unresponsive in his Howard County Jail cell. Bartel was taken to a...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis International Airport reports 50 cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even after a large winter system passed through Indiana Friday, there were 50 flight cancellations Saturday, and 68 delays. Almost half of the cancellations were on Southwest Airlines. A long line snaked up to the Southwest ticket counter. Barbara Richards found out her flight to Cancun was delayed two-hours, but when she reached the end of the line she was told by a ticket agent, it was too late to board the flight.
WISH-TV
More than 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a thousand Hoosiers are without power Friday as the result of a potent winter storm. According to AES Indiana, 924 customers were without power at 11:47 a.m. Duke Energy reported 2,372 customers without power at 11:47 a.m. in Indiana. Visit AES Indiana and Duke...
