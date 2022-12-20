Read full article on original website
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
David Odell Ferguson
David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Martha Ours
Martha Ours, age 101, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in a local nursing home. Martha was born August 26, 1921, to James and Ruth (Gans) Bickell in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Martha was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She loved painting, and playing Bridge and Bingo. She is...
Johnny Everett Schwab
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
Pam Willson
Pam Willson, age 66, of Brookesmith passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice House in Abilene. A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
May Tigers, Lady Tigers to host basketball tournament Dec. 28-30
Brown County will be the site of two holiday-themed basketball tournaments Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, as the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will host a tournament of their own. The girls bracket features host May along with Early, Albany, Priddy, Lometa, Cherokee and Hamlin. May, Cherokee and...
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
Sheriff’s Office responds to hunting shooting accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release:. On December 16 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
Report: Man shot in arm, another grazed with pellets during Brown County hunting accident
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend. The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man […]
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
Two Indicted on Capital Murder Charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the followed press release shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday:. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a home in the 700blk of Ave C regarding a report of an unresponsive juvenile. That evening, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.
BISD Board of Trustees meeting report from Dec. 13
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President Michael Cloy who also gave the invocation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by the Brownwood High School (BHS) A Capella Choir.
