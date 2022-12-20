David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO