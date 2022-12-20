Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Herald
County Commissioners’ budget focused on economic development, struggling families/youth and safety
Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously passed a $1.2 billion 2023 operating budget that prioritizes growing the County’s economy, supporting struggling families and youth, and focusing additional resources on public safety. The budget balances the general fund at $354.8 million and balances the County’s restricted funds at $854.8 million. The County...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Council urges DeWine to veto law they say jeopardizes affordable housing projects
Cincinnati City Council is urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto a state law change they say will prevent affordable housing developments. Without a veto, at least two local projects will lose funding. The changes are part of a lengthy set of amendments to House Bill 45, which passed overnight on...
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
linknky.com
Campbell County Fiscal Court Clerk retiring after 14 years with county
Since 2008, Paula Spicer has served Campbell County as the Fiscal Court Clerk — just a small chunk of her 45 years in local government. The fiscal court accepted Spicer’s resignation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the commissioners expressed gratitude to their colleague for the last 14 years.
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
linknky.com
No more one (or two) night stands: Covington slams the brakes on short-term rentals with emergency vote
Citing the surging number of short-term rentals in Northern Kentucky, the Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances Tuesday night that establish a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city. Votes were ushered in on an emergency basis, with the ordinances taking effect immediately without...
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
spectrumnews1.com
Multi-million-dollar plan in the works for grocery store, housing in food desert
DAYTON, Ohio — As some families are getting ready for Christmas dinner, others are trying to find out how they’ll get their next meal. One nonprofit is trying to help with a multi-million-dollar plan. Some shoppers takes a road trip just to get out of a part of...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
Cincinnati Herald
Updated List of Weekend Warming Centers
The Price Hill, Over-the-Rhine and Corryville recreation centers will operate as emergency warming centers Saturday 12/24, Sunday 12/25 and Monday 12/26 from 10 AM – 6 PM. All other locations will be closed and all programming has been canceled. A CRC membership is not required to use a warming...
Cincinnati Herald
The Boule’ delivers winter coats to Winton Hills Academy students just in time
A number of Winton Hills Academy students received brand new winter coats for Christmas gifts from The Boule’. The Boule’ has provided coats for the students for years as well as volunteering by tutoring students and awarding them for good grades and good behavior. On December 9, the school was presented a proclamation from the City of Cincinnati naming that day The Boule Day in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Forest Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 330 Forest Avenue in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Cincinnati couple says city won't pay for damages after pothole destroys tires
Fred Jones Jr. filed a claim for reimbursement, sending photos and police reports/notes as requested, but was told because the city fixed the hole weeks later he would not get any money.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted. One of the vehicles is disabled. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Cincinnati Herald
City of Cincinnati shares resources ahead of Extreme Weather Conditions
City Manager Sheryl Long is sharing resources available to the public as extreme winter weather conditions are forecast for later this week and weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop below 0 degrees Fahrenheit overnight on Thursday, with lows remaining in the single digits for several days and wind chills as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit possible. Additionally, rain, ice, and snow accumulation are expected on Thursday and Friday.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022
From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
