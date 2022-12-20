ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

County Commissioners’ budget focused on economic development, struggling families/youth and safety

Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously passed a $1.2 billion 2023 operating budget that prioritizes growing the County’s economy, supporting struggling families and youth, and focusing additional resources on public safety. The budget balances the general fund at $354.8 million and balances the County’s restricted funds at $854.8 million. The County...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County Fiscal Court Clerk retiring after 14 years with county

Since 2008, Paula Spicer has served Campbell County as the Fiscal Court Clerk — just a small chunk of her 45 years in local government. The fiscal court accepted Spicer’s resignation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the commissioners expressed gratitude to their colleague for the last 14 years.
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Updated List of Weekend Warming Centers

The Price Hill, Over-the-Rhine and Corryville recreation centers will operate as emergency warming centers Saturday 12/24, Sunday 12/25 and Monday 12/26 from 10 AM – 6 PM. All other locations will be closed and all programming has been canceled. A CRC membership is not required to use a warming...
Cincinnati Herald

The Boule’ delivers winter coats to Winton Hills Academy students just in time

A number of Winton Hills Academy students received brand new winter coats for Christmas gifts from The Boule’. The Boule’ has provided coats for the students for years as well as volunteering by tutoring students and awarding them for good grades and good behavior. On December 9, the school was presented a proclamation from the City of Cincinnati naming that day The Boule Day in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Forest Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 330 Forest Avenue in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted. One of the vehicles is disabled. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

City of Cincinnati shares resources ahead of Extreme Weather Conditions

City Manager Sheryl Long is sharing resources available to the public as extreme winter weather conditions are forecast for later this week and weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop below 0 degrees Fahrenheit overnight on Thursday, with lows remaining in the single digits for several days and wind chills as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit possible. Additionally, rain, ice, and snow accumulation are expected on Thursday and Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022

From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH

