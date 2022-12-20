Read full article on original website
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watches in Indiana: flash freeze, 2-8+ inches of snow, dangerous frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous wind chill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Parts of Indiana could see a “flash freeze” and from 2-8 inches of snow or more. On Tuesday afternoon,...
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm arrives in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
