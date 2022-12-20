ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Kennesaw State at Indiana — The Report Card

After another rough start, Indiana found second half answers against a determined Kennesaw State squad on Friday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. KSU ran out to a 22-15 late first half lead before IU tied it up at 27 at the break. The teams traded early second half runs, and the Owls led 40-36 with just over 12 minutes remaining. But IU closed the game on a 33-15 run and ended the game with their biggest lead of the night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis not playing against Kennesaw State, Geronimo to return

Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder will miss his second straight game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will not play against Kennesaw State on Friday evening for “precautionary reasons.”. Jackson-Davis also missed Indiana’s Tuesday game against Elon. He has been dealing with a lower back issue since a November game...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson and Tamar Bates discuss win over Kennesaw State

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday evening to discuss Indiana’s 69-55 win over Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was sophomore guard Tamar Bates. Indiana (10-3, 1-1) will now have a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football marches forward in recruiting cycle after early signing period | Where they stand in national rankings

With college football’s early signing period in progress, Indiana’s future has become partially more in focus. The Hoosiers have added 16 players, with 11 incoming freshmen, two junior college transfers, and three Division I transfers. Overall, head coach Tom Allen was looking to add athleticism and size, and he feels like he has that in this group.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm arrives in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Terry Lee Davis

Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

