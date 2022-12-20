Read full article on original website
VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
wevv.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges after running from officers
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car, according to police. Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
14news.com
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say it happened on Interstate 69 near Boonville-New Harmony Road. We are told a car was traveling southbound...
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street
(WEHT) - Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
14news.com
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after they were called to an armed robbery Thursday. According to a press release that happened at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street. Officers say when they arrived employees told them a man came into the...
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
14news.com
Feds sentence Evansville man over 9 years in prison for trafficking offense
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018 officials received information that 46-year-old Ronald Chapman had multiple guns and planned on selling them. Police executed a search warrant at Chapman’s home and recovered nine firearms.
14news.com
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street. Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found...
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
wrul.com
Carmi Hospital Broken Into; Theft Reported Thursday
The abandoned Carmi hospital building has once again been broken into according to Carmi Police. A representative from the TSA Holding Group in San Francisco, California, which is currently in possession of the property reported to Carmi authorities Thursday morning that someone or multiple individuals broken into the dilapidated structure and took an undisclosed amount of copper wire. Additionally, some air conditioner units were also reportedly stolen from the property. The spokesman said he believes the theft and criminal damage to property happened sometime over the last month.
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Evansville soldier returns home after three years in Italy. 6 p.m. road...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
Docs: Evansville drug dealer sentenced for firearms trafficking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronald Chapman, 46, of Evansville, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018, law enforcement officers received information that Ronald Chapman was in possession of multiple firearms and was planning to sell one or more firearms to someone. Officials […]
EFD extinguishes fire on Tennessee Street
(WEHT) - Evansville firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of W Tennessee Street on Friday morning.
14news.com
Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
