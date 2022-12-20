Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Offers Transfer Tight End
Tennessee football offered North Texas transfer tight end Jake Roberts Friday, Roberts shared on his Twitter. Roberts is in the transfer portal after three seasons at North Texas and has two years of eligibility remaining thanks to NCAA COVID-19 relief. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end’s best collegiate season came in 2022 when he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
SportsGrid
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson Betting Preview and Insights
One of the New Year’s Six Bowls is set to feature the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Last year’s Orange Bowl saw the Georgia Bulldogs thump the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 en route to their National Championship victory. The Orange Bowl originated in 1935 and has been played annually since.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Catholic High School names new head football coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Catholic High School announced the hiring of Dean Cokinos as the new head football coach for the Fighting Irish. Coach Cokinos brings a wealth of football experience from head coach of arena football teams in Washington DC, New Orleans and Atlanta, to international football operations/head coach in Germany, to the collegiate level at UMass, Austin Peay and West Alabama, and most recently special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. His head coaching regular season record is 165-86-1 with an 11-6 post-season record.
wvlt.tv
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
wvlt.tv
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
WATE
East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, recalls time in Vietnam
In Vietnam, Army Captain Steve Smith was assigned to the 101st Aviation Division. He and his fellow pilots had little downtime. In total he would fly over 800 missions and receive several commendations of achievement, bravery, and courage. East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, …. In Vietnam,...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
SEVERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy day at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Sevierville as people were out for some more holiday deals. The center said there was still plenty of selection as customers look to find that perfect gift. We found deals for dad at Columbia, if...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
