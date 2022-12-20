ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBKO

KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they are working multiple collisions along Interstate 65. According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3, multiple collisions have occurred on I-65 near the 40-mile marker northbound. Police say at this time, they have responded to 54 non-injury collisions and...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on the winter storm in Kentucky, as roads are dangerous to travel and utility companies are conducting rotating outages. You can view the briefing on his Youtube feed below:
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm

At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Snow, harsh wind across South Central Kentucky

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. BG Assembly Corvette Club makes charitable Christmas donation. The latest news and weather. Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrest Tennessee fugitive. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest news and weather. BGPD man arrested in stabbing incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Yahoo Sports

Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region

A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY

