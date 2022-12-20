Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported. I-71 Northbound is closed beginning at exit 62 in Gallatin Co. Southbound is slow moving. Please avoid this area. https://t.co/DIgR3XXJRw pic.twitter.com/MMm1xt16k6— Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) December 23, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region
A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
