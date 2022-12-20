Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments
The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
NBC Sports
Wil Myers signs 1-year contract with Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI — Wil Myers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. The Reds announced the deal. It includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games...
Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game
After defeating the New England Patriots in their Week 16 game on Saturday, things got more interesting than anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals would have liked on the way home. Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati reported that, due to a failed engine, the Bengals had to make an unscheduled landing in New York Read more... The post Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Diamondbacks, Phillip Evans Agree To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks are in agreement with utility-man Phillip Evans on a minor league deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal comes with an invite to big league spring training. Evans, 30, didn’t make it to the big leagues last season, playing out the entire year...
NBC Sports
MLB Twitter reacts to Giants uniting Rogers twins in bullpen
The Giants have had an offseason to remember for all the wrong reasons. However, they did make one move that has stolen the hearts of baseball fans by agreeing to a three-year contract with reliever Taylor Rogers, who will join his twin brother, Tyler, in the San Francisco bullpen. Once the deal becomes official, of course.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
Miracle Mets star continues giving back to hometown
NEW YORK -- The way Cleon Jones sees it, “it’s payback time” when it comes to helping people in his hometown of Africatown, Ala., a few miles from Mobile. It’s the same town he credits for helping him become a successful Major Leaguer with the Mets in the 1960s and '70s. It was neighbors in Africatown who gave him the equipment to play baseball as a kid. In fact, Jones’ first glove was given to him by a neighbor when he was 12 years old. Even at that age, Jones felt he was good enough to play professional baseball.
Cubs Sign Catcher Tucker Barnhart to 2-Year Deal
The Cubs now have a backstop to platoon with Yan Gomes.
LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame announces 8-member Class of 2022.
The Buddy LaRosa High School Sports Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees, according to a press release from Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Michael Paolercio. The 2022 class includes five individuals, two state champion teams and one legendary coach. One of the newest individuals is a...
linknky.com
Five inducted into NKY Sports HOF
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame welcomed five new members during its December induction meeting at the Gardens of Park Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 21. A full house was on hand to usher in the new class, which included: Mick Abner, Highlands;. Victor Brown, Dayton; Glenn Meyers, Newport Central...
