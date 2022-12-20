ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Wil Myers signs 1-year contract with Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — Wil Myers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. The Reds announced the deal. It includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game

After defeating the New England Patriots in their Week 16 game on Saturday, things got more interesting than anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals would have liked on the way home. Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati reported that, due to a failed engine, the Bengals had to make an unscheduled landing in New York Read more... The post Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

MLB Twitter reacts to Giants uniting Rogers twins in bullpen

The Giants have had an offseason to remember for all the wrong reasons. However, they did make one move that has stolen the hearts of baseball fans by agreeing to a three-year contract with reliever Taylor Rogers, who will join his twin brother, Tyler, in the San Francisco bullpen. Once the deal becomes official, of course.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
MLB

Miracle Mets star continues giving back to hometown

NEW YORK -- The way Cleon Jones sees it, “it’s payback time” when it comes to helping people in his hometown of Africatown, Ala., a few miles from Mobile. It’s the same town he credits for helping him become a successful Major Leaguer with the Mets in the 1960s and '70s. It was neighbors in Africatown who gave him the equipment to play baseball as a kid. In fact, Jones’ first glove was given to him by a neighbor when he was 12 years old. Even at that age, Jones felt he was good enough to play professional baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
linknky.com

Five inducted into NKY Sports HOF

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame welcomed five new members during its December induction meeting at the Gardens of Park Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 21. A full house was on hand to usher in the new class, which included: Mick Abner, Highlands;. Victor Brown, Dayton; Glenn Meyers, Newport Central...
DAYTON, OH

