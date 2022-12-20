NEW YORK -- The way Cleon Jones sees it, “it’s payback time” when it comes to helping people in his hometown of Africatown, Ala., a few miles from Mobile. It’s the same town he credits for helping him become a successful Major Leaguer with the Mets in the 1960s and '70s. It was neighbors in Africatown who gave him the equipment to play baseball as a kid. In fact, Jones’ first glove was given to him by a neighbor when he was 12 years old. Even at that age, Jones felt he was good enough to play professional baseball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO