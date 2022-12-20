ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA Chic

Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included

In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
KENNER, LA
Tyla

Woman shows genius curtain hack that blocks more sunlight

A woman has shared a genius curtain hack on TikTok to help block out sunlight. While the sun is usually a very welcome presence in our lives – especially at this time of year, when winter hours mean we’re thrown into darkness for most of the day – there are admittedly times when you only want to curse the bright light as it comes streaming into your house.
The Guardian

I made my mum a brush out of a coat hanger and two balls of wool – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was November in the early 1970s and, as usual, I had no money and no clue. And my mother wasn’t going to help with the latter. While everybody else in the Jeffries family would supply lists of gift ideas for Christmas – my father’s, for instance, included a woolly hat, Anna Karenina and a socket set – my mother gave no hint as to what she might like.
Gin Lee

Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
iheart.com

Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert

I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
Epicurious

Creamy-Dreamy Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

Do you really need a new recipe for a strawberry-banana smoothie? Maybe not if you’re okay with the icy, bland, vaguely fruit-flavored drink currently coming out of your blender. But if you’re in the market for a fruit smoothie that’s creamy, not slushy, and actually tasty, we have some thoughts.
Tasting Table

How Creaming The Butter Will Impact Your Cake

It's easy to stereotype baking as the work of grandparents in their cozy kitchens, mixing, sifting, and folding recipes for their families that have been passed down through the generations. Though that reality is true for many of us, the processes that occur during baking are more scientific and clinical in nature than the settings in which they occur.
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits

Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy