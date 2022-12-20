Some dogs like to give wet, sloppy "kisses" to their humans. While the loving sentiment is sweet, you might wonder if your pup is actually slathering you with harmful germs. There's an old saying that a dog's mouth is cleaner than a human's. But is it true? We asked Leslie Bass, DVM, veterinarian and medical director of VCA Algiers Animal Hospital in New Orleans, to give us the lowdown on dog saliva.

