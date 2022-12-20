Read full article on original website
Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies
A Florida inmate believed to be under the influence of drugs died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies. He tried to punch, kick and bite deputies.
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
Is a Dog's Mouth Actually Cleaner Than a Human's?
Some dogs like to give wet, sloppy "kisses" to their humans. While the loving sentiment is sweet, you might wonder if your pup is actually slathering you with harmful germs. There's an old saying that a dog's mouth is cleaner than a human's. But is it true? We asked Leslie Bass, DVM, veterinarian and medical director of VCA Algiers Animal Hospital in New Orleans, to give us the lowdown on dog saliva.
