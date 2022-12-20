'Anne Rice's The Mayfair Witches' to premiere on 5 channels

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- AMC Networks announced Tuesday that the Jan. 8 premiere of Anne Rice 's The Mayfair Witches will simulcast on 5 networks. The Mayfair Witches will air at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT on AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WeTV and stream on AMC+.

Alexandra Daddario stars in "The Mayfair Witches." Photo courtesy of AMC

The Mayfair Witches is the second series in AMC's longterm plan to build a universe of shows based on Rice's books. Interview with the Vampire launched her Vampire Chronicles in 2022.

AMC previously moved Mayfair from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8. Alexandra Daddario stars Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers the legacy of witchcraft in her family.

Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin also star. Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding wrote the first episode and Spalding is showrunner.

Ahead of the show's premiere, AMC+ will premiere the documentary All of Them Witches on Wednesday. The documentary about the history of witches will also air on AMC on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. EDT.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com