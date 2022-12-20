Police looking to identify 4 people involved in assault on NJ Transit bus driver

Law enforcement officers have identified at least two of the people accused of assaulting a New Jersey Transit bus driver Saturday night in Jersey City, according to officials.

That bus driver is now facing charges. He is accused of shooting at the group and injuring a 15-year-old. Authorities initially said there were three people involved in the assault, but now say there are as many as six. There is a possibility that some of the group will be facing charges of their own.

“The detectives will be presenting evidence to prosecutors today to see if they will be charged with the initial assault,” says Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea.

Shea says that investigators are looking to identify the other four people involved. Investigators believe the assault may have occurred simply because those involved were angered about the bus driver asking them to get off the bus because they did not have tickets.

“From the initial assault - why anyone thinks they can do that while the person is doing their job - they should be held accountable in my opinion,” says Shea.

Officials say that NJ Transit driver Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, was standing outside the bus when he was attacked, prompting him to then draw an illegal handgun from his waistband.

“He has been arrested. The weapon has been recovered. He has been charged by prosecutors,” says Shea.

There is now a question of if the driver’s actions were justified.

“This person working at night clearly felt some reason to carry that weapon and he will get a chance to explain that in court,” says Shea.

NJ Transit officials say Fieros was immediately taken out of service without pay pending the investigation.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit wrote in a statement, "Front line employees including bus operators receive training in de-escalation techniques to help prevent confrontational incidents."

Despite this incident, Jersey City officials are touting a record year for the lowest number of violent crimes in the city.

“That is a very different trend than we’ve seen in cities across the country,” says Mayor Steven Fulop. “We are proud in the investments we make and ultimately saving lives here.”

The 15-year-old who was shot is in stable condition at a hospital.