Bedford’s new cell tower located on Richard Gere’s land could settle Verizon lawsuit

A new cell tower is set to be built on actor Richard Gere’s land in Bedford, after a lawsuit was filed by Verizon against the town of Bedford for denying two other locations.

The town is prone to having spotty cell service, which is why some residents are on board. If this site is approved, it would settle the lawsuit.

Bedford resident Lynn Ryan says, “This offers the greatest amount of coverage for a single tower it seems the preferable location."

Gere is allowing the 130-foot-tall cell tower to be built on the land that he co-owns, which also houses the Bedford Post Inn.

However, John Debold, a lifelong resident says building the tower would impact the environment.

“There are other sites that are already on existing state roads,” says Debold.

If the permits are approved to move forward, Debold will be able to watch the construction from his house.

"From my living room, I will be able to watch them construct this massive road for months on end," says Debold.

Roxanne Spruance is a co-owner of The Barn, Bedford Post Inn's restaurant. Spruance also opposes the proposal.

"They're trying to find a less impactful site. They've had six years to do it. This is not that,” says Spruance.

Other residents believe the town can still find a different location.

The planning board will hold another meeting on the issue on Jan. 3.