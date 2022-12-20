ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

SHAWNEE, Okla. ( KFOR )- A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.

The Founder and Director of 1 Day Ranch, Maeghan Olsen said she got a phone call from the goat owner’s family to pick up the animals.

WINTER WEATHER: OKC ordinance: Bring pets inside during freezing temps

Olsen said the family told her the owner was now hospitalized and unable to care for the goats.

Olsen claims because of the owner’s living conditions, it exacerbated her physical and mental health.

1 Day Ranch showed up to the mobile home on Sunday where Olsen said she was in disbelief.

Olsen said she has animal rescue cases every year, approximately three to four similar to this one, but added this case took the cake.

There were 12 goats found living inside the home.

    Photos of the inside and outside of Oklahoma mobile home where a dozen goats were found living. Photo courtesy: Maeghan Olsen.
The living room floor was covered with dirt, feces were in nearly every corner of the house, and there were holes throughout the house where Olsen said the goats were eating through it in an attempt to escape.

“It was heartbreaking to see on obviously an animal welfare level. Obviously, my entire life is dedicated to animals. I never want to see animals living in that condition, but on a human level, it was heartbreaking as well because you just know how awful that would have been,” said Olsen.

The inside of the trailer no longer looked like a home, but rather “a sort of a fortress just to hide in and to keep what that fixation is close by.”

Olsen told KFOR there were 50 goats living inside the home at one point.

She also said these goats were living in this mobile home for upwards of 12 years.

The 12 goats that were still living in the home at the time of rescue have a long list of health issues, according to Olsen.

Those health issues include worms, upper respiratory problems, and genetic issues stemming from inbreeding.

There are eight females and four males.

Most of the female goats are pregnant.

The male goats will be neutered to prevent further inbreeding, according to Olsen.

Olsen said if the State of Oklahoma had more mental health resources readily available, this situation wouldn’t have gone as far as it did.

“That’s something that’s really frustrating for the rest of us involved because, you know, everybody wants to be like, ‘Well, I hope that, you know, they got arrested.’ They’re not bad people. They are sick. I would love to see a world in which whenever they started displaying these issues, the families could have some resources to go to, to be like, ‘Hey, how can I help without it turning into a situation where, you know, authorities are involved? Because why don’t we try to prevent the issue or, you know, stop it before it turns into 50 goats in a house?,'” explained Olsen.

The family didn’t call law enforcement for fear of this case going to court, according to Olsen.

Fortunately, the goats have since been taken from the mobile home in rural Creek County near the Town of Mannford to Olsen’s rescue farm in Shawnee where they have plenty of land to explore.

Olsen said goats are not meant to be indoor pets, so the environment they’re now in is what’s best for them.

12 goats found living inside Oklahoma mobile home now living in Shawnee on animal rescue’s farm as of Tuesday morning. KFOR photo.
12 goats found living inside Oklahoma mobile home now living in Shawnee on animal rescue’s farm as of Tuesday morning. KFOR photo.

A representative for the former goat owner’s family told News 4, “We are grateful to 1 Day Ranch, and that the goats are now somewhere they are being cared for properly. The plan as of now is to clean the property up and sell it eventually. The family is caring for the owner as they have long term medical and mental health needs. We appreciate those who understand, respect and have compassion for the severity of mental illness. We hope others will do the same. We hope those that need it will seek the help they need.”

Olsen said she couldn’t reveal the address of where the goats were picked up from for privacy of the family.

Her goal now is to “keep these guys as happy and healthy as possible.”

They’ve since received their de-worming shots as well as other vaccines.

Olsen is calling this herd the “12 Goats of Christmas” and will be naming those who don’t already have names something holiday related.

She plans to have the goats take holiday photos soon.

Olsen is asking anyone who is interested in donating to do so.

She told KFOR this last year has truly broken their bank and although they’ll make it work for the goats, she said she is in desperate need of donations.

Any and all donations are tax deductible since the the rescue group is a 501c3.

If you’re interested in donating or contributing to their Amazon wish list, visit their website .

Comments / 19

AP_001773.b2205cfb9d314e189961de187b81f408.0005
4d ago

They are livestock. If they were living in a barn in manure nobody would think twice. As long as they were fed and given shelter and water. It’s shocking to see livestock inside a human habitation.

Reply(3)
7
AttitudeProblem
3d ago

As a Police officer, I’ve seen children living in worse conditions that the State refused to do anything about!!!!

Reply
3
Bill Rains
4d ago

Goats can live anywhere and eat anything. I raised them for many years.

Reply
6
